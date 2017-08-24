  • Home >
Pavilion Gas inks storage deal with Singapore LNG

Pavilion Gas has inked a storage and reload agreement with Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG).

The two year deal will give Pavilion Gas rights access to tank capacity on a segregated basis for LNG storage and reload.

A joint statement said it would support LNG Trading activities, small-scale LNG opportunities, LNG breakbulk and vessel cool-down services.

“With the enhanced capacity and capabilities at our Terminal, such as the newly- installed LNG Truck Loading Facility and upcoming additional tank capacity, SLNG will be better able to serve industry players who are keen on using Singapore as a platform to grow their LNG businesses,” said John Ng, ceo of SLNG.

Seah Moon Ming, ceo of Pavilion Energy and Pavilion Gas, “We will work closely with SLNG to facilitate multi-user access of the SLNG Terminal for LNG Trading activities. Pavilion Gas is well-positioned to expand and grow its LNG Trading presence regionally and globally."

Pavilion Gas in the natural gas arm of Temasek Holdings owned Pavilion Energy.

Posted 24 August 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

