PDZ feeder vessel arrested in Malaysia

The company said in a stock market announcement that it a warrant of arrest had been served on the vessel over the supply of marine fuel oil and/or marine gas oil. Vessel tracking service MarineTraffic.com shows the vessel has been at anchor off Pasir Gudang anchorage since earlier this month.

PDZ said the board was seeking legal advice and intends to take steps to defend the arrest of vessel and any claims that may subsequently be filed and set it aside.

The company noted the arrest of the vessel was not expected to have material impact on the financial position of the company and its subsidiaries for the current financial year ending 31 December 2017.