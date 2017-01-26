  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • PDZ feeder vessel arrested in Malaysia
News:Asia

PDZ feeder vessel arrested in Malaysia

PDZ feeder vessel arrested in Malaysia

Malaysian domestic line PDZ Holdings has had its 698-teu container ship PDZ Mewah arrested by Dan-Bunkering (Singapore) over fuel supply issues.

The company said in a stock market announcement that it a warrant of arrest had been served on the vessel over the supply of marine fuel oil and/or marine gas oil. Vessel tracking service MarineTraffic.com shows the vessel has been at anchor off Pasir Gudang anchorage since earlier this month.

PDZ said the board was seeking legal advice and intends to take steps to defend the arrest of vessel and any claims that may subsequently be filed and set it aside.

The company noted the arrest of the vessel was not expected to have material impact on the financial position of the company and its subsidiaries for the current financial year ending 31 December 2017.

Posted 26 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersFinance & InsuranceNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top