  Pelni expected to boost profits on new routes, higher efficiency
Indonesian state shipping firm Pelni expects net profit to rise by about half this year to IDR305bn (US$22.7m) from around IDR200bn in 2016, after the introduction of its freight liner service on the maritime highway and greater cost efficiency measures, local reports said.

“We will continue to carry out efficiency measures, especially with regard to fuel. We will also continue our cooperation with domestic and international ship liners for freight liner service,” Pelni president director Elvin Guntoro said.

The company also has high expectations for the maritime highway, for which it will operate six routes, expected to begin this month.  

The maritime highway is President Joko Widodo’s flagship programme to provide scheduled freight liner service connecting major ports such as Surabaya's  main port of Tanjung Perak to ports in remote areas.

The company’s plan to expand into cruise ship tourism will also contribute to the income, Elvin added.

According to unaudited reports, Pelni had booked IDR195bn in profit as at November, and expects to pass IDR200bn when the full-year figures are out after December's numbers are tallied up.

Posted 05 January 2017
Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

