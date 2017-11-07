Pelni to buy six secondhand containerships for $37m

Local media reported that the national shipping company is buying the vessels to strengthen its fleet and facilitate better service on the seven maritime highway routes, which are mostly in eastern Indonesia. Frequency is currently limited as each of the routes is only served by one ship vessel.

Pelni’s cargo and logistics director Harry Boediarto was quoted as saying four of the ships are expected to be delivered late this year while the final two will be delivered in early 2018.

The self-geared vessels are all under 10 years old and have capacities ranging from 200-300 teu to 350-400 teu.