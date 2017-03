Malaysian oil and gas companies are continuing to pick up the scraps thrown out by the national oil company, with Perdana Petroleum sealing a three-year contract from exploration and production unit Petronas Carigali for the provision of spot charter marine vessel services.

The company said in a stock market announcement that the contract was awarded to its Perdana Nautika unit effective from 15 March 2017 until 14 March 2020 with a two-year extension option. No contract value was disclosed as it would depend on the actual number of days the vessels are on-hire, Perdana said.

The umbrella contract comprised four packages to provide variously, Anchor Handling Tug and Supply (AHTS) vessels of above and below 100-tonne bollard pull, workboat and workbarge.