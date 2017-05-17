Petronas signs LNG bunkering deal with Gas4Sea

Malaysia's Petronas is set to enter the market for LNG bunkering, signing an agreement with the Gas4Sea group to identify business opportunities in the supply natural gas as a marine fuel, local reports said.

The deal through its units, Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL) and MISC, is with the consortium, comprising Engie, Mitsubishi Corp and NYK, to explore potential collaboration in promoting LNG as the preferred marine fuel.

Gas4Sea was formed last year to jointly promote LNG as the cleaner maritime fuel by providing ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the global market.

The collaboration is expected to enhance Petronas’ strong presence in the integrated LNG value chain and diversified LNG market portfolio, noted PLL chief marketing officer and ceo Ezhar Yazid Jaafar.

“Petronas is looking at ways to further promote the consumption of LNG beyond the existing markets portfolios, and advocating LNG as marine fuel is a new frontier for the LNG sector.” he said.

“In addition, this collaboration will also support the usage of LNG as a fuel of choice for maritime activities, which is in line with Petronas’ effort in helping the industry reduce its carbon footprint,” said Ezhar.