PIL, PSA and IBM to develop blockchain technology in supply chain business

Pacific International Lines (PIL), PSA International (PSA) and IBM Singapore (IBM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday to explore and trial proof of concept blockchain-based supply chain business network innovations.

The three parties will collaborate to explore proof of concept using technologies like blockchain to achieve better security, efficiency and transparency in regional supply chain business networks, as well as connect to trade finance solutions that can facilitate faster approval and fraud prevention.

Tan Chong Meng, group ceo of PSA, said: “Across the global movement of goods and cargo, many activities continue to operate in silos. Blockchain has the potential to reduce inefficiencies and gaps within the supply chain, promote more cost-efficient transactions and facilitate the continued growth in world trade.”

Blockchain is a decentralised ledger technology used by a business network to securely exchange digital or physical assets. Each member of the network is granted access to an up-to-date copy of this encrypted ledger so they can read, write and validate transactions.

Once a transaction is validated, it is instantly committed to all ledgers in the network. The net result is faster, private, confidential and auditable business-to-business interactions among suppliers, distributors, financial institutions, regulators or anyone wishing to make a secure exchange. Blockchain creates a permanent, digitised chain of transactions that are grouped in blocks and cannot be altered.

Randy Walker, chairman and ceo – IBM Asia Pacific, said: “Blockchain as the foundation of an immutable, security-rich, highly auditable and transparent shared business network, offers improved transparency, data security, and workflow productivity in complex business networks.

“IBM will leverage the Hyperledger Fabric platform, its Supply Chain Business Network, and expertise from the IBM Center for Blockchain Innovation in Singapore to pioneer projects with the potential for widespread impact across industries in China and Southeast Asia,” Walker said.