PIL takes delivery of two new 11,800 teu ships

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of another two of its series of 11,800 teu newbuildings which will be deployed on the Far East-US ACS service.

The Kota Pahlawan and the Kota Panjang are part of the series of 12 ordered from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Port Rotation for the service will be: Xiamen – Nansha – Hong Kong – Yantian – Long Beach – Xiamen

The vessels are each fitted with 1,400 reefer plugs that can accommodate up to a maximum of 2,800 teu of refrigerated containers onboard. They also feature an energy efficient design with an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) well below the required reference level.

“PIL looks forward to taking delivery of its other vessels and is confident that the high quality standards set by these two vessels will continue to be upheld,” the company said in a press release.

The vessels are by far the largest ever owned by PIL.