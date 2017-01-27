PIL to introduce two new China transpacific services

Pacific International Lines (PIL) will introduce two new China transpacific services starting 3 April 2017 to be operated in a joint cooperation under vessel sharing agreement.

The two new weekly services, branded as ACS and AC5, will each cover Central and South China to the US West Coast in 42 round voyage days with 12 vessels of 6,500-10,000 teu in capacity. The partner under the joint cooperation has not been disclosed, a PIL spokesperson said.

The port rotation for ACS is Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Los Angeles, Oakland, and back to Qingdao, commencing on 3 April.

The port rotation for AC5 is Xiamen, Nansha, Hong Kong, Yantian, Long Beach, Oakland, and back to Xiamen, commencing on 4 April.

PIL pointed out that the two services will be complemented by three other transpacific loops made available on the slot exchange agreement to improve frequency and overall coverage.

The three other transpacific loops are namely AC2, AC3 and AC6, covering the ports of Lianyungang, Shanghai, Ningbo, Xingang, Qingdao, Fuzhou, Nansha, Hong Kong, Yantian, Xiamen, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Seattle, and Oakland.