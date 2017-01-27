  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • PIL to introduce two new China transpacific services
News:Asia

PIL to introduce two new China transpacific services

PIL to introduce two new China transpacific services

Pacific International Lines (PIL) will introduce two new China transpacific services starting 3 April 2017 to be operated in a joint cooperation under vessel sharing agreement.

The two new weekly services, branded as ACS and AC5, will each cover Central and South China to the US West Coast in 42 round voyage days with 12 vessels of 6,500-10,000 teu in capacity. The partner under the joint cooperation has not been disclosed, a PIL spokesperson said.

The port rotation for ACS is Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Los Angeles, Oakland, and back to Qingdao, commencing on 3 April.

The port rotation for AC5 is Xiamen, Nansha, Hong Kong, Yantian, Long Beach, Oakland, and back to Xiamen, commencing on 4 April.

PIL pointed out that the two services will be complemented by three other transpacific loops made available on the slot exchange agreement to improve frequency and overall coverage.

The three other transpacific loops are namely AC2, AC3 and AC6, covering the ports of Lianyungang, Shanghai, Ningbo, Xingang, Qingdao, Fuzhou, Nansha, Hong Kong, Yantian, Xiamen, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Seattle, and Oakland.

Posted 27 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaAmericasContainersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top