Port Klang inches closer to being top 10 container port with 11% growth in 2016

With growth of 10.8% to 13.2m teu in 2016 compared with 11.9m teu the year before, Port Klang is expected to move up one spot to 11th in the World Container League, local reports quoted the Port Klang Authority (PKA) as saying.

Malaysia's largest port, which was ranked 12th in 2015, was boosted by good growth in container throughput as well as transhipment volumes.

According to PKA, the smaller terminal of Northport handled 3.2m teu while Westports handled 10.0m teu in 2016.

In terms of transshipment volumes, Port Klang handled 9.1m teu in 2016, up 14.3 % from 8m teu in 2015.

Of this, Northport handled 1.7m teu and Westports handled 7.4m teu PKA said.

“The positive growth of Port Klang is attributed to several factors, mainly its efficient and productive terminal operators, strong support of Port Klang’s shipping and logistics community and the port’s supply driven port facilities as well as advanced state of the art cargo handling equipment,” PKA said.

It however warned that 2017 is expected to remain challenging for the industry.