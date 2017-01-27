Port of Tanjung Pelepas forging ahead with expansion plans

Malaysian ports conglomerate MMC Corp elaborated on plans to ramp up capacity at its flagship Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) to cater to growing demand from shippers as well as meet the challenge of Singapore’s new port facilities at Tuas.

The two and a half year MYR1bn ($225.8m) expansion project will see PTP boost capacity from 10.5m teu to 13.5m teu by 2020, MMC group md Che Khalib Mohamad Noh was quoted as saying in local media.

The upgrading programme will see PTP acquiring new equipment to boost capacity significantly without having to build new berths.

MMC is investing some MYR1bn to the middle of 2018 to buy new and bigger quay cranes, as well as upgrade some old ones.

“We recently awarded the contract for new cranes for about MYR400m, purchased 29 new rubber-tired gantries that cost about MYR300m and acquired some new prime movers for MYR100m.

He said this will raise the port's capacity by 3m teu without building a costly new berth and will increase PTP’s turnaround speed by 2.5 times.

Che Khalib added that each of the new quay cranes would have double the capacity of the old ones, handling 220,000 teu per year compared to 100,000 teu with the old equipment.

“By doing this, we do not have to expand the berth, which is more costly. This will cater to PTP’s needs until 2020,” he said.

Che Khalib said the second step in the expansion programme is the dredging and widening of the channel to facilitate the construction of a new wharf.

He said with the new berth which will cost MYR600m, the company planned to add 3.5m teu by 2020.

“We are already doing the basic groundwork, as we cannot wait until 2020 to start expanding. Now our draft is about 16m to 17m deep and we are going to increase it to 18m deep, as ships are getting bigger and wider.

“Design is ongoing but we are going to start with the dredging and widening of the channel in April.

Meeting competition from Singapore's new facilities is another factor. “PTP’s expansion is a priority and we have to do it immediately. Singapore is consolidating all its ports to Tuas, which is very near to PTP, and they have started works,” said Che Khalib.

MMC’s port division also owns Northport in Port Klang, Penang Port, Malacca Port in Tanjung Bruas and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang.