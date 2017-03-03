PSA invites high-tech partners to join Container Port 4.0

PSA International’s corporate venture capital arm PSA unboXed has issued an invitation to potential technology partners on its the Port of the Future project dubbed Container Port 4.0 (CP4.0) - the name referencing the idea that digitalization represents the ‘fourth-generation’ industrial revolution.

“New technologies increasingly transform the way we produce, transact and consume,” says PSA’s head of group technology Oh Bee Lock. “PSA believes that ports and the larger supply chain can also reap the benefits of these technologies applied.”

“CP4.0 is PSA’s transformation blueprint for establishing the Port of the Future,” he continues: “a hyper-connected port that creatively deploys smart technologies to deliver sustained value to customers and stakeholders in the port, shipping and broader logistics communities.” The blueprint guides PSA terminals around the world on which automation and digital technologies to adopt, and enables the sharing of project details within the group.

PSA has already committed about SGD150m ($106.2m) to innovation programs that include automated-guided vehicles, crane automation, predictive maintenance, wharf side automation and video analytics projects for its terminals around the world.

PSA unboXed’s latest invitation to potential technology partners is contained in a second call for action for its incubator program (see unboxed.globalpsa.com) . This will allow selected companies to work on developing and test-bedding their solutions at the PSA Living Lab - two operational berths at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore. Living Lab was jointly launched last year by MPA, EDB and PSA for the port and logistics industry, with funding of close to S$100m committed to it over a three-year period.

Since its launch in May 2016, PSA unboXed has evaluated 70 proposals and invested in two start-ups: HAKOVO - a freight e-marketplace that allows small and medium sized enterprises to collaborate in freight procurement- and AutosenseAGV – a next-generation navigation solution for automated vehicles in the port.

PSA unboXed has also recently invested in Clear Metal - a San Francisco-based predictive logistics company using data science and AI to unlock efficiencies for containerised freight.

PSA's Oh Bee Lock will a speaker on the - Fourth industrial revolution: Threat or opportunity? - panel at Sea Asia 2017 in Singapore on 25 April