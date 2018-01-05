PSA Marine inks 15-year contract for services at Bangladesh FSRU LNG terminal

PSA Marine has inked a 15-year contract to provide marine services for the Summit LNG FSRU Terminal in Bangladesh.

The contract signed on Friday in Singapore will see PSA Marine (Bangladesh) provide berthing, mooring, pilotage and personnel transfer services for vessels calling at the terminal operated by Summit Power International (SPI) under a concession from Petrobangla.

“We have an excellent track record of providing towage services to LNG terminals, be it at the Singapore LNG terminal in Jurong Island or the Oman LNG terminal at Sur. We are honoured to work alongside Summit Power International and this win is a vote of confidence for our standing and capability as the preferred marine services partner for LNG terminals,” said Peter Chew, md of PSA Marine.

Summit LNG and PSA Marine target to start operations in early 2019 at what will be Bangladesh’s first FSRU terminal.

“For our first project of LNG, we are pleased to bring on board PSA Marine, a pre-eminent marine services provider, to support our venture to develop region’s fast growing LNG market,” said Muhammed Aziz Khan, chairman of SPI.

“Summit Power has an excellent track record in working with world leading corporations to deliver the high standard projects and PSA Marine’s best-in-class services are a natural fit with our operational philosophy.”