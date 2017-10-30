Video: PSA sets container image Guinness World Record

The image of the Lion's Head that symbolises Singapore (the Lion City) involves 359 containers laid out in the yard of Tanjong Pagar Terminal, the country's first container terminal that opened 45 years ago.

The image took 15 hours to complete and is visible from both the air and the city's Central Business District.

The terminal received Singapore's first containership call from the vessel Nihon in 1972. The decision to build the terminal was taken in 1966 when Japan was the only country in Asia to have dedicated container terminals.

This year Tanjong Pagar Terminal ceased being used regularly as a container terminal and now serves car carriers and other vessels.

Speaking at the commerative event where PSA was presented with the Guinness World Record certificate, Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure & Minister for Transport, said: “ The event is also to highlight the shift of Tanjong Pagar Terminal's core port operations to the Pasir Panjang Terminal. The familiar sight of giant cranes and rows of containers is no longer here at Tanjang Pagar."

Video courtesy of Magdelene Phang