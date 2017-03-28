Queen Mary 2 to act as a centrepiece for Britain's first maritime trade mission to China

As the day the UK triggers Article 50 to start its departure from the European Union, this Wednesday, David Dingle, chairman of Maritime UK and also chair of Carnival UK will be hosting Chinese government officials and business leaders aboard Queen Mary 2 in Shanghai for a lunch to showcase the UK’s shipping capabilities.

Dingle is part of a Maritime UK and UK Government will three-day trade mission to Shanghai taking place between 28-30 March, aimed at boosting maritime ties between the UK and China.

Attended by senior industry and government leaders from both countries, including shipping and ports minister, John Hayes MP, and trade minister, Mark Garnier MP, the mission has been timed to coincide with Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 calling in Shanghai.

The vessel will be used to promote the UK’s world-leading maritime position, and boost trade and investment between the two countries.

“The UK and China are two of the world’s leading maritime and trading powers, and our mission is designed to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” said Dingle.

“On Wednesday the Prime Minister will trigger Article 50. More than any industry, maritime has a unique role to play in making Brexit a success. As Britain goes out into the world, determined to increase exports and sign ambitious trade deals, we have a unique responsibility to make ‘Global Britain’ a reality, and are ready to do so,” added Dingle.

The trade and investment relationship between the UK and China has deepened over recent years, and during the visit Maritime UK and the Department for International Trade will be collaborating with the Chinese government to identify new maritime trade and investment opportunities for both the UK and China.

“A significant number of world-leading British maritime companies are already working with China and we are looking forward to opening new chapters in these relationships, and beginning others,” said Dingle.

Last month Carnival Corp. & plc, Fincantieri and China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) advanced their plans to build cruise ships in Shanghai for the Chinese market by signing a binding memorandum of agreement for two newbuilds with an option for four more.

The deal, subject to several conditions, is valued at approximately $1.5bn for the first two ships. The ships will be built at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a CSSC Group facility with the first delivery expected in 2023.

Following the Shanghai visit, the Maritime UK chairman and Minister Hayes will visit Hong Kong to meet with the Hong Kong Shipowners Association.

Directly supporting 500,000 jobs, the maritime industry contributes GBP22.2bn ($27.9bn) to UK GDP and drives exports and inward investment throughout the UK.