Rivertrace showcasing water quality monitoring products at Marintec China

Rivertrace will be showcasing water quality monitoring products at Marintec China 2017 in Shanghai.

The UK-based company will be exhibiting its Oil Record Book Bilge Overboard Security system (Smartsafe ORB), that records the oily water discharge process of any oil water separator avoiding mistakes from manual entries.

It will also be taking the opportunity to showcase its Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment (Smart ODME)has been designed to provide means of monitoring, recording and controlling the ballast discharge in accordance with the requirements of IMO-MEPC. Discharge limits are set at 30 litres per nautical mile, and the total discharge is expressed as a proportion of the previous cargo for dirty ballast.

“Marintec is a key international exhibition for Rivertrace, allowing us to engage with our customers and the industry,” said Micahel Coomber, md of Rivertrace.

“We are committed to ongoing product development, ensuring our product range remains at the forefront of available technology and consistently pushes the boundaries of oil-in-water analysis. Exhibitions such as Marintec play a vital role in delivering this.”

Rivertrace will be at stand N3F41, from 5 - 8 December at Marintec China 2017.