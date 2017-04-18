Rizhao Port improves first quarter earnings

  • Home >
China’s Rizhao Port Co has recorded improved first quarter results compared to the year-ago period, boosted by higher cargo volumes.

Shanghai-listed Rizhao Port registered a net profit of RMB107.33m ($15.6m) for the three months ended 31 March 2017, an increase of 34.8% compared to the gain of RMB79.6m in the same period of 2016.

Revenue for the first quarter came up to RMB1.16bn, a climb of 5.7% year-on-year.

Rizhao Port, the main operator of the northeastern port of Rizhao in Shandong province, handled 56.56m dwt of cargoes during the first three months, up 10% year-on-year.

In 2016, the port of Rizhao was the 14th busiest container port in China, handling approximately 3m teu of throughput, up 5% compared to 2.8m teu in 2015.

