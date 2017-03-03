  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • SapuraKenacana seals $97m in Petronas contracts
News:Asia

SapuraKenacana seals $97m in Petronas contracts

SapuraKenacana seals $97m in Petronas contracts

SapuraKencana Petroleum (SapKencana) has picked up a raft of smallish jobs worth a total of $97.4m, the Malaysian oil and gas services provider said in a press release.

SapKencana said that the deals were done through its various units with various operating units of Malaysian national oil company, Petronas or its units. These include SapuraKencana TL Offshore (SKTLO) being awarded a one-year umbrella contract by Petronas for the provision of Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities.

The work consists of transportation and installation of platform, structures and pipelines and its associated works.

SKTLO has also been awarded a five-month contract for the provision of Engineering, Decommissioning, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning for the Sepat Mobile Offshore Production Unit Stabilisation and Repair Works by Petronas E&P unit by Petronas Carigali.

Meanwhile SapuraKencana HL was awarded a 33-month contract by by Petronas Carigali for the provision of procurement, construction and commissioning (PCC) of Full Well Stream Air Cooler Module on its Central Processing Platform NC3CP-A.

SapuraKencana HL was also awarded a nine-month contract by PCPP Operating Company for the provision of engineering, preparation, removal and disposal for the Dana and D30 facilities decommissioning project.

 

SapKencana did not disclose the value of each individual contract.

Posted 03 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Why SCHOTTEL exhibit at Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East!

"Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats Middle East remains our key event to attend in the region. It showcases the core market segments in which we operate and with face to face relationships with our clients at the heart of what we do, SCHOTTEL is proud to regularly attend and support this event." Andy Bull, Managing Director, SCHOTTEL, Germany Schottel Logo
                                       CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE                                  

Published in AsiaOffshoreAsia
Tagged under
back to top