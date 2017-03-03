SapuraKenacana seals $97m in Petronas contracts

SapuraKencana Petroleum (SapKencana) has picked up a raft of smallish jobs worth a total of $97.4m, the Malaysian oil and gas services provider said in a press release.

SapKencana said that the deals were done through its various units with various operating units of Malaysian national oil company, Petronas or its units. These include SapuraKencana TL Offshore (SKTLO) being awarded a one-year umbrella contract by Petronas for the provision of Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities.

The work consists of transportation and installation of platform, structures and pipelines and its associated works.

SKTLO has also been awarded a five-month contract for the provision of Engineering, Decommissioning, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning for the Sepat Mobile Offshore Production Unit Stabilisation and Repair Works by Petronas E&P unit by Petronas Carigali.

Meanwhile SapuraKencana HL was awarded a 33-month contract by by Petronas Carigali for the provision of procurement, construction and commissioning (PCC) of Full Well Stream Air Cooler Module on its Central Processing Platform NC3CP-A.

SapuraKencana HL was also awarded a nine-month contract by PCPP Operating Company for the provision of engineering, preparation, removal and disposal for the Dana and D30 facilities decommissioning project.

SapKencana did not disclose the value of each individual contract.