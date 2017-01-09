  • Home >
  • SapuraKencana wins $300m worth of contracts
SapuraKencana wins $300m worth of contracts

SapuraKencana Petroleum (SapKencana) announced that it has, through its various units, won contracts with a combined value of about $300m.

Among these, SapuraKencana Subsea Services was awarded a contract for the provision of underwater services for Petronas Carigali. SapKencana said in a stock market announcement that the scope of work consisted of underwater services together with vessels, air and saturation diving, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and other related underwater services, including inspection, maintenance and repair.

The work to support Petronas' E&P unit at its underwater facilities located offshore Peninsular Malaysia is for a two-year period and will be on a call-out basis.

Geotechnical services unit SapuraKencana GeoSciences was also awarded a contract by Petronas Carigali for the provision of soil investigation services at both its Peninsular Malaysia operation and Sarawak/Sabah operation area. The contract is for one year with an optional one-year extension.

Transportation and Installation (T&I) contracts to SapuraKencana TL Offshore include one by Hyundai Heavy Industries for the provision of offshore installation work of the BNCPP-B jacket, foundation piles and bridge structure between BNCPP-B to BNG-B for a project in East Malaysia and scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2017.

The other was awarded by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia for the provision of transportation and installation of pipeline, substructure and topside for the Bunga Pakma Development Project. The 12-month contract is for transportation and installation of Bunga Pakma, a wellhead riser platform which includes jacket, piles, topside, wet gas pipeline and subsea composite cable.

In the drilling segment, SapuraKencana Drilling was awarded a contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for the provision of its Tender Assist Drilling Rig SKD Alliance for a firm period of five yeas with a five-year optional extension. The contract is scheduled to commence in April 2018.

Posted 09 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

