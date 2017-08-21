Sarawak yard wins $112m Petronas contracts

Sarawak-based shipyard, Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation, has been awarded Petronas contracts worth MYR480m ($112m) for construction work for two offshore Sarawak projects, local media reported.

The first contract worth MYR290m is for FEED and full turnkey EPCIC work on three wellhead platforms for the Bokor phase three redevelopment project. The platforms will be installed during the first quarter of 2019 at the Bokor field, northwest of Miri.

The project is under Baram Delta Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which is operated by Petronas Carigali, in partnership with Sarawak Shell.

The second contract worth MYR189m is for the provision of EPCC work on one wellhead platform and jacket for the Anjung Gas development project, located offshore Bintulu. This project is also scheduled for installation in the first quarter of 2019.