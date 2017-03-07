Sea Asia 2017 set to host industry leaders from over 80 countries

Sea Asia 2017, the region’s anchor maritime exhibition and leading forum for analysis and debate on key issues facing the industry, is gearing up to host more than 16,000 people from over 80 countries this 25-27 April in Singapore.

Taking place as part of the 12th Singapore Maritime Week (22-28 April), the Sea Asia event will be opened by Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, Khaw Boon Wan.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), said this edition of Sea Asia will provide a platform for maritime leaders from around the world to address trends and challenges.

“The maritime industry has always played a vital role in Singapore’s economy. This sector is here to stay, and by attracting companies and talent, we will continue to build on the strong platform that has been established over the past decade,” said Sohmen-Pao.

According to statistics released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Singapore remained the world’s top bunkering port in 2016. Total cargo tonnage and vessel arrival tonnage also increased by 3% and 6.3% respectively in 2016 compared to 2015.

Sohmen-Pao added: “Sea Asia 2017 provides a golden opportunity for executives to interact with each other, to discover new opportunities, and to collaborate to find solutions to the industry’s challenges. We are delighted to have many new national pavilions joining us this year.”

This year’s edition of Sea Asia will feature 10 national pavilions – four of which are new to Sea Asia. These are the Japan, South Korea, Denmark and Greece pavilions. Over 300 exhibitors from across different sectors around the world will also be showcasing their latest and innovative maritime products and solutions.

Notably, the Sea Asia conference will see six shipping industry leaders debate for and against the motion at the inaugural Parliamentary Debate. The leaders will each share their thoughts on the motion, ‘This House believes that the best days of the private independent shipowner are over’.

Chris Hayman, chairman of Seatrade, said current developments in the industry today, such as the challenging offshore and marine sector and the implications of smart shipping, will also form significant parts of discussions at Sea Asia 2017.

“These trends are impacting the industry in more ways than one. The move towards smart shipping and data analytics, for example, provides opportunities for industry players to potentially cut costs and enhance productivity. At the same time, there is a need to think about the talent and skills needed in this area.

“Sea Asia 2017 will provide that critical and established platform for industry leaders from around the world to come together and share their thoughts on the current developments and how the industry can navigate challenges together moving forward,” said Hayman.

Other topics that will be discussed at the Sea Asia 2017 conference include the importance of technical change and innovation for the industry, the future of freight markets, and the opportunity for ship finance against a challenging market environment and more demanding regulatory framework.

Hayman said: “We are excited to welcome maritime leaders from the world and to hear their insights on some of the more prominent issues that the industry is facing today. With the new features and format introduced for this year’s edition of Sea Asia, we look forward to more engaging and fruitful discussions on how we can all work together to propel the industry further.”