Search area for US Navy sailors missing from tanker collision extended

The search area for 10 US Navy sailors missing from the collision between a warship and a tanker in the Singapore Strait has been extended 2,260 sq km.

The destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the product tanker Alnic MC at the eastern entrance to the Singapore Strait early on Monday morning leaving five injured and 10 missing from the warship.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the search and rescue (SAR) area had been extended to 2,260 sq km on Tuesday involved Singapore, the US, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as an offer of assets from Australia.

“In addition, MPA has been issuing hourly navigational broadcasts to advise passing vessels of the incident and to request them to keep a lookout for any persons in the water,” MPA said.

Posted 22 August 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

