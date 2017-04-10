  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Sembmarine disposes of entire stake in Chinese technology firm
News:Asia

Sembmarine disposes of entire stake in Chinese technology firm

Sembmarine disposes of entire stake in Chinese technology firm

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has pocketed RMB5.8m ($840,860) after it disposed of its entire 70% equity interest in Shanghai Guofeng Marine Engineering and Technology (SGMET).

The deal valued at RMB5.8m was arrived on a willing buyer and willing seller basis, with the existing shareholder of SGMET taking back the equity stake, according to Sembmarine.

“The disposal is being undertaken by the group to realise its investment in non-core business and in line with the group’s commitment to optimise profitability and operations. The group intends to apply the net proceeds towards its working capital,” Sembmarine said.

China’s SGMET is principally engaged in R&D of technologies for civil ships and equipment for oceanics industries and provision of related technical consultation services.

Posted 10 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top