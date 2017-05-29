Sembmarine partners De Nora on ballast water technology retrofits

Singapore’s shipyard group Sembcorp Marine has penned a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Italy’s De Nora for the supply and installation of De Nora’s ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) at its yards.

Sembmarine will supply and be a trained installation partner for the patented De Nora BALPURE® slip stream electrochlorination system, which is ideally suited to large vessels with high ballast flow rates and utilizes unique self-cleaning electrodes.

The collaboration between De Nora and Sembmarine will enable the BWTS to be made available through a turnkey offering from the yard which includes project management vessel survey, integration design engineering, ballast water management system equipment selection, and retrofit installation services.

This partnership will also allow Sembmarine to offer both leading types of ballast water treatment, UV and electrochlorination, as full end-to-end turnkey supply and installation solutions for shipowners.

Don Stephen, managing director, BALPURE® systems at De Nora Water Technologies commented: “It has long been recognised that no ballast water treatment system provides a ‘one size fits all’ solution. Different vessel types, sizes and routes have differing demands and requirements from a ballast water treatment system.

“Being able to offer a full solution to customers with high ballast flow rates in conjunction with Sembmarine, gives peace of mind to customers on their choice of ballast water treatment retrofit in a challenging time for the industry,” Stephen said.

The De Nora BALPURE® equipment is IMO type approved with US Coast Guard (USCG) Alternate Management System (AMS) Acceptance and is currently progressing through both land-based and shipboard testing for compliance with USCG ballast water management legislation and renewal of its IMO certification.