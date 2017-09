Sembcorp Marine’s (Sembmarine) PPL Shipyard has terminated contracts for two jack-up rig newbuildings with Perisai Petroleum Teknologi, which the financially strapped Malaysian owner has failed to take delivery of.

Sembmarine said PPL had terminated the contracts for the two jack-up rigs after the expiry of existing deferment agreements. Perisai ordered the rigs in 2013 and they were built to the PPL Pacific Class 400 design.

“The company continues to actively market the rigs to prospective buyers who have expressed interest in the rigs,” Sembmarine said.