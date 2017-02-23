  • Home >
  Sembmarine set to close two older facilities as phase II of mega-yard comes onstream
Sembmarine set to close two older facilities as phase II of mega-yard comes onstream

Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) is set to close down two of its existing yards this year as it opens phase two of its integrated mega-yard.

Sembmarine is also forward to the phased completion of its integrated Tuas Boulevard Yard (TBY), where phase two was recently completed in January this year and as a result is reviewing the schedule for returning its yards in Singapore at or before their lease expiry dates, vis-a-vis the opening of TBY in phases.

“To date, we have returned the Pulau Samulun Yard to the Singapore government, and in 2017, the Shipyard Road Yard and the Tuas Road Yard are scheduled to be returned,” Wong Weng Sun, ceo Sembmarine said, in view of the phase two completion of TBY.

Wong pointed out that the level of activities at Sembmarine's existing operational yards are “not low” due a number of work-in-progress projects, including jobs on semi-submersible crane vessel, FSO vessel, FPSOs and platform topsides.

Posted 23 February 2017

Lee Hong Liang

