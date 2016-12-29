  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Seven ‘white list’ Chinese rigbuilders form new alliance
News:Asia

Seven ‘white list’ Chinese rigbuilders form new alliance

Seven ‘white list’ Chinese rigbuilders form new alliance

Seven major Chinese rigbuilders have join forces to form the new China Offshore (Deepsea) Industry Alliance, or CODIA, as they seek to raise competitiveness through shared resources and keener focus on R&D.

CODIA was unveiled at an opening ceremony held on Wednesday in Beijing, China.

The seven Chinese rigbuilders are the first batch of ‘white list’ offshore shipyards, announced by the ministry of industry and information technology in November 2015.

They include Yantai CIMC Raffles, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC), Cosco (Qidong) Shipyard, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), China Merchants Heavy Industry (Shenzhen), Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore, and Cosco Shipyard.

The sharpening of technology is a key requirement for the ‘white list’ offshore shipyards, as the government has stated that they need to make an annual investment of at least 2% of their yearly revenue into design and technology.

Xing Guobin, deputy minister of the ministry of industry and information technology, said at the CODIA opening ceremony that by 2020, the alliance aims to be one of the world’s leader in offshore engineering technology.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 29 December 2016
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top