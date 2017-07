China’s Shanghai port has handled higher container volumes in June compared to the year-ago period, according to figures released by Shanghai International Port (Group) Co (SIPG).

Last month, the world’s busiest port moved 3.4m teu of containers, an increase of 8.3% compared to 3.14m teu recorded in June 2016, SIPG figures showed.

On a month-on-month comparison, volumes were down by 4% from 3.54m teu in May this year.

From January to June 2017, Shanghai port posted a total throughput of 19.6m teu, a hike of 9.6% compared to 17.89m teu seen in the same period of last year.