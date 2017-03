China’s Shanghai port has registered a small increase in container throughput for February compared to the year-ago period, according to data from Shanghai International Port (Group) Co (SIPG).

Box volumes for last month were recorded at 2.65m teu, inching up 2.3% from 2.59m teu seen in February 2015, SIPG data showed.

On a month-on-month comparison, however, February volumes fell by 19.7% from 3.3m teu handled in January this year.

In the first two months of 2017, Shanghai port moved a total throughput of 5.95m teu, up 1.1% compared to 5.53m teu posted in the same period of last year.