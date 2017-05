Shanghai Shipyard, subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), has clinched an order to build a pair of 100,800 dwt dry bulk carriers for Estonia’s Platano Eesti.

The shipbuilding contract comes with an option for one more similar vessel, the local media reported. Financial details of the deal and the delivery dates were not disclosed.

The new bulkers will be designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (Sdari) and classed by Lloyd’s Register (LR).