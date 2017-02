China’s Shanghai port has started 2017 with a rise in container throughput in January over the year-ago period, according to data released by Shanghai International Port (Group) Co (SIPG).

In January, the Chinese port of Shanghai moved 3.3m teu of boxes, an increase of 12.2% from 2.94m teu recorded in January 2016, SIPG data showed.

Last year, Shanghai retained its crown as the world’s busiest container port, handling 37.13m teu, up 1.6% from 36.54m teu registered in 2015.