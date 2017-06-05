  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Shanhaiguan New Shipbuilding Industry hit by Falcon Energy rig cancellations
News:Asia

Shanhaiguan New Shipbuilding Industry hit by Falcon Energy rig cancellations

Shanhaiguan New Shipbuilding Industry hit by Falcon Energy rig cancellations

China’s shipyard Shanhaiguan New Shipbuilding Industry has been hit by a cancellation for three out of four jack-up rigs ordered by Falcon Energy Group (FEG) in 2013.

Singapore-listed offshore services provider FEG had in 2013 entered into the four construction contracts with the Chinese shipbuilding via its then subsidiary and now an associate firm FTS Derricks.

The four Gusto MSC CJ46 jack-up rigs were valued at a total of $872m and were designed to work in water depth up to 425 feet and to drill up to 35,000 feet depth. The contract had come with an option to build two more sister units.

FEG said the company had given four performance guarantees of $784.8m for the due and punctual payment by FTS Derricks of the final instalment of the contract price payable by FTS Derricks upon delivery of each rig.

“The performance guarantees for three of the four rigs amounting to $588.6m given by the company have become no longer of effect as the builder and FTS Derricks have each respectively exercised its rights under the three relevant construction contracts to terminate the said contracts,” FEG stated.

“Matters concerning the construction contract for the fourth rig are currently under discussion with the builder. The management of the company expects this to come to a conclusion shortly,” it added.

Shanhaiguan New Shipbuilding Industry is currently 100% owned by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co, which in turn is a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC).

Posted 05 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top