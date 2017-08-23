Shell's Prelude gains LR classification

The vessel arrived at its operating location in the Browse Basin, offshore northwest Australia and will be moored at a depth of 250m and will not be dry-docked for the first 25 years of its expected 50-year operational life.

The facility required around 260,000 tonnes of steel to build and its turret is the largest ever built. It has been designed to withstand category five cyclones and its technology has generated over 150 patents.

Prelude, at 488 m long and a beam of 74 m is the largest floating offshore facility in the world.

LR has been actively involved with the project from the start, helping to ensure it will operate safely by applying FLNG expertise through classification, equipment certification, validation and verification against performance standards.

Daryl Attwood, LR’s Prelude project director, said: “It has been a great honour for us all to participate in this world class project, collaborating with an excellent group of clients represented by the best managers and technical experts from Shell, Technip, SBM, and SHI. LR project managers, design appraisal specialists and surveyors from Aberdeen, London, Dubai, Perth and Korea have contributed significantly to getting the facility to this stage, ably supported by colleagues certifying equipment packages literally around the world.”