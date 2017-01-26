  • Home >
  SHI narrows annual loss to $120m
South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) announced on Wednesday that it has recorded a loss of KRW139bn ($120m) in 2016, considerably narrowing from the deficit of KRW1.21trn in 2015.

The local media reported that SHI’s significantly reduced loss was attributed to strict cost-cutting efforts on the back of a protracted downturn of the shipbuilding industry.

Revenue for 2016 was registered at KRW10.41trn, up 7.2% year-on-year, while an operating loss of KRW147bn was reported, sharply narrowing from the operating loss of KRW1.5bn in 2015.

For 2017, SHI has set itself a goal of achieving more than $6bn in orderbook. It started the new year with a $1.27bn order to build a FPU for BP’s Mad Dog II project.

Posted 26 January 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

