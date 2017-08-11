Sime Darby launches liquid bulk terminal in Weifang port

Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby is beefing up its capabilities in China, launching a liquid terminal at its Weifang Sime Darby Port, local media reported.

The project is a “state-of-the-art terminal project designed to meet the highest safety requirements for bulk oil and chemicals storage and distribution”, and part of a RMB2.8bn ($420m) master expansion plan to position Weifang Sime Darby Port as a significant multi-purpose port in the Northeast Asian region.



Weifang Port’s liquid terminal will be constructed, managed and operated by Weifang Sime Darby Liquid Terminal (WSDLT), a joint venture company owned in equal parts by Sime Darby Overseas (HK) and Dragon Crown Group Holdings.

Phase one with a maximum storage capacity of 406,000 cu m is already operational, while phase two with a maximum storage capacity of 91,000 cubic metres will be operational in October.