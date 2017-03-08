Sinanju offers complimentary bunker surveyor services for MFM deliveries

Singapore’s Sinanju Tankers Holdings has offered a three-month complimentary, value-added service of engaging independent bunker surveyors to assist visiting ships to Singapore in familiarising themselves with the mass flow meter bunkering regulation.

Sinanju, Singapore’s homegrown bunker tanker owner and bunker supplier, noted that some ship operators and crew of ocean-going ships were unfamiliar with the MFM bunkering equipment and procedures used in Singapore, a move away from the traditional tank gauging fuel quantity measurement method.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has enforced the compulsory use of MFM for all bunker deliveries carried out in the port since 1 January 2017.

Desmond Chong, general manager of Sinanju, said: “As one of the first adopters of MFM bunker delivery, we are keen to share our experience and expertise on MFM technology.

“To this end, Sinanju will provide an added service by engaging independent MPA-licensed bunker surveyors over the next three months to assist the crew of visiting ships in familiarising themselves with the new MFM bunkering procedures when bunkering with us. This will be carried out on an ad hoc basis and complimentary for our clients,” Chong said.

Chong added that since the use of MFM, there has been a higher level of quality and quantity assurance for bunker buyers.

“Fuel delivery is now being transferred in a sealed system, with the aim of improving accuracy, traceability and accountability. Through time and familiarity of TR48:2015 procedures, we hope to see more confidence when using MFM for bunkering,” Chong said.