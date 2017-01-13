Singapore and India’s Gujarat to cooperate on logistics services, port technologies

International Enterprise (IE) Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) to collaborate on manufacturing, logistics services and port technologies.

The IE Singapore-GMB MOU, in particular, aims to facilitate pilot projects, training and visits to share expertise.

The MOU would allow Singapore companies to access opportunities to improve the operations, efficiency and management of ports and port lands in Gujarat by developing infrastructure and implementing technologies.

Among the Indian states, Gujarat has the longest coastline and acts as a gateway to the landlocked northern India.

“This MOU builds on the IE Singapore-Indian Ports Association (IPA) partnership in 2016 to share best practices in port technology, operations and management. Singapore companies have capabilities across the entire port value chain including master-planning, consultancy, operations, logistics tracking, port clearance, security and connectivity,” IE Singapore stated.