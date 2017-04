The port of Singapore saw container volumes rose in March compared to the year-ago period, according to figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Box throughput was registered at 2.69m teu in March, representing an increase of 6.7% compared to 2.52m teu recorded in March 2015, data from MPA showed.

Last month’s throughput also jumped by 17% compared to 2.3m teu seen in February this year.

In the first quarter of 2017, Singapore port handled a total throughput of 7.61m teu, a hike of 3% compared to 7.39m teu moved in the same period of 2016.