Singapore container volumes up 5.2% in January

The port of Singapore has recorded improved container throughput in January compared to the same month of last year, according to preliminary estimates from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In January 2017, Singapore port moved 2.62m teu of containers, up 5.2% from 2.49m teu seen in January 2016, data from MPA showed.

Last year, Singapore handled an annual throughput of 30.9m teu, stable compared to 30.92m teu in 2015.

Posted 14 February 2017

