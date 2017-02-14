Singapore container volumes up 5.2% in January

In January 2017, Singapore port moved 2.62m teu of containers, up 5.2% from 2.49m teu seen in January 2016, data from MPA showed.
Last year, Singapore handled an annual throughput of 30.9m teu, stable compared to 30.92m teu in 2015.
The port of Singapore has recorded improved container throughput in January compared to the same month of last year, according to preliminary estimates from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
In January 2017, Singapore port moved 2.62m teu of containers, up 5.2% from 2.49m teu seen in January 2016, data from MPA showed.
Last year, Singapore handled an annual throughput of 30.9m teu, stable compared to 30.92m teu in 2015.
© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.
Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime
So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?
In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017.
|
Download your copy and explore: