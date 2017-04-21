  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Singapore court approves judicial management for Swissco
News:Asia

Singapore court approves judicial management for Swissco

Singapore court approves judicial management for Swissco

A Singapore court has approved the application made by Swissco Holdings to be placed under judicial management after the debt-ridden OSV operator failed to receive support from its major lenders.

Singapore-listed Swissco applied to be placed under judicial management in November 2016, after its major lenders did not agree to Swissco’s restructuring plan.

The Singapore court has appointed Ernst & Young’s Angela Ee and Purandar Rao as the judicial managers.

Recently, Swissco entered into an agreement to sell a 2014-built offshore tug/supply ship to pocket $7.03m, in line with the judicial management’s aim to realise the company’s assets.

Last month, Swissco revealed that five bidders are being assessed in relation to buying some or all of its assets and its subsidiary Swissco Offshore.

Posted 21 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top