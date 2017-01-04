Singapore issues bunker survey licences to 51 companies

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has issued bunker survey licences to 51 companies, following the port authority’s new licensing requirements starting 1 January 2017.

“This new licensing scheme for bunker surveying companies complements the existing schemes of requiring bunker surveyors to be licenced and requiring bunker survey companies to be accredited to ISO 17020,” said Darajit Daud, senior manager, SGS Testing & Control Services Singapore and chairman of the technical committee for cargo inspection, under SPRING Singapore.

The licensing of the bunker survey companies also followed Singapore port’s mandatory use of the mass flow meters (MFM) during bunkering operations, the world’s first of its kind initiative aimed at raising operational transparency and efficiency.

“We are confident that the licensing of bunker surveying companies will reassure buyers and sellers that Singapore’s bunkering industry is well-served by trained and certified professionals – this initiative, together with the mandatory implementation of mass flow meters, demonstrate MPA’s commitments towards promoting Singapore as a premium bunkering hub,” said SK Lim, chairman of the SSA services committee.

The bunker survey licence is valid for one year until 31 December 2017.

Since the bunker survey licensing scheme was first announced in October 2014, MPA has been engaging the bunker surveying industry on the details of the scheme. The licensing scheme will raise the standards of bunker surveying companies and allow MPA to have greater regulatory oversight of bunker surveying companies and bunker surveyors.