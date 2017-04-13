Singapore kick-starts first LNG truck loading facility

Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have launched the nation’s first LNG truck loading facility on Wednesday at the SLNG Terminal on Jurong Island.

The launch followed a memorandum of understanding signed by SLNG and MPA in October 2016 to collaborate on the construction of this facility to serve LNG bunkering and businesses requiring small volumes of natural gas.

The completion of this single-bay facility marks an important first step towards developing the LNG trucking business in Singapore, which also helps to facilitate truck-to-ship LNG bunkering.

The facility allows small quantities of LNG to be transported overland to just about any location where it may be needed. This may include industrial plants using natural gas for furnaces and burners but are not connected to the gas pipeline network, and locations in the port from where LNG may be delivered to ships for use as fuel.

John Ng, ceo of SLNG, commented: “While it is still too early to tell how fast or how far these businesses will grow, the prospects look good, particularly for LNG bunkering.

“As the demand grows and there is a viable business case, the SLNG Terminal’s design masterplan provides for at least another four truck loading bays to be built,” Ng said.

Andrew Tan, chief executive of MPA, said that with Singapore being the world’s leading bunkering hub, there is a need for the port to ensure it can cater to the future energy needs of the global shipping industry, particularly by providing cleaner, alternative sources of fuel.

“While it may take time for LNG to take off as a marine fuel globally, we have taken steps to kick-start LNG bunkering in Singapore through our LNG Bunkering Pilot Programme,” Tan said.

“The completion of the truck loading facility marks another important milestone as it will enable truck-to-ship LNG bunkering in Singapore,” he said.