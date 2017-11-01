  • Home >
  Singapore Maritime Institute, NTU in new $11m research centre
Underscoring Singapore's commitment to R&D in the maritime sector the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are launching a new SGD15m ($11m) research centre.

The establishment of the new Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development (MESD) was announced at the SMI Forum 2017 on Tuesday by SMI chairman Wong Weng Sun.

The new centre will be jointly funded with SMI putting in SGD10m, NTU investing SGD4m, and a further SGD1m from SMI's industry partners.

“MESD's vision is to become a global leading applied research centre with a focus on three main R&D areas, namely energy emission management; and sustainable maritime operations for future ports and shipping,” Wong told the Forum.

Lam Khin Yong, NTU's acting provost, chief of staff and vice president for research, said, “This partnership will see the development of greener solutions for the shipping industry so as to cut down emissions for the maritime industry. It will also groom future maritime researchers who will continue to push boundaries of innovation.”

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

