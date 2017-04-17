Singapore Maritime Week 2017 focusses on navigating through challenging times

Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2017 reflecting on difficult markets and technological change is themed around “Navigating through challenging times”.

In its 12th year SMW 2017 will feature over 30 events with a projected 50,000 participants with 20,000 trade visitors and 30,000 at outreach projects.

“SMW 2017 brings to the table in-depth insights that will allow participants to sharpen their understanding of the dynamic maritime landscape, and in turn equip them with the readiness and in-depth knowledge to navigate through these challenging times,” said Andrew Tan, chief executive of the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

A key highlight of the week will be Sea Asia 2017 co-organised by Seatrade and the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) that will host more than 16,000 people from 80 countries over three days from 25 – 27 April. The exhibition will feature over 400 exhibitors occupying over 8,000 sq m of space at Marina Bay Sands.

David Chin, executive director of SMF highlighted the 10 national pavilions at the show, which will feature country pavilions in for the first time national pavilions from Japan, Korea and Denmark.

The Sea Asia conference will see leading executives from across the maritime world addressing key issues in the industry across seven sessions. Tan highlighted that: “It will see shipping industry leaders debate for and against the motion, ‘This House believes that the best days of the private independent shipowners are over’ in an inaugural parliamentary-style debate.”

This year’s Singapore Maritime Lecture will feature Detlef Trefzger, ceo of Kuehne + Nagel International bringing a focus on the disruptions taking place in the logistics sector and the lessons they hold for the maritime industry.

The Singapore Maritime Technology Conference & Exhibition (SMTC) will profile prominent maritime and port industry trends and technological developments.

For the first time Singapore Iron Ore Week will be co-locating with SMW for the first time and will bring together industry players from both the demand and supply sides of the equation.

A focus on marine insurance will see the first Singapore Marine Insurance Conference, Lloyd’s Asia Marine Open Day and the third edition of Gard’s Seminar for Charterers and Traders.

A series of outreach events will include the Sea Dreams musical tale in collaboration with the Global Cultural Alliance as well as the Amazing Maritime Challenge.

For more information on SMW 2017 visit: www.smw.sg/2017

For more details on the Sea Asia 2017 conference and the Parliamentary Debate, and how to register please visit: http://www.sea-asia.com/Conference/2017-Conference-Programme