Singapore Maritime Week 2017 officially launched

The 12th Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) launched on Sunday with the theme of “Navigating through challenging times”.

SMW 2017 was officially launched by Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Transport, Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the Marina Square central atrium, which is also home to the SMW 2017 exhibition.

“As the global maritime industry continues to face headwinds, it is critical for us to band together to address challenges. SMW 2017 is a platform where we can discover how to turn these challenges into opportunities,” said Teo.

“We believe the knowledge exchange, debates, exhibitions and networking opportunities will help the industry navigate through the challenging times and prepare them for the future.”

The anchor event for SMW 2017 is Sea Asia 2017 exhibition and conference jointly organised by Seatrade and the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) held at Marina Bay Sands from 25 – 27 April.

As well as providing a platform for the global maritime industry to meet and share knowledge SMW 2017 aims to promote the awareness of the industry to the public at large through a variety of outreach events.

Visitors to the SMW 2017 exhibition will also get to experience and understand the capabilities of Singapore’s port, marine engineering sectors and maritime services via onsite simulators and interactive panels.

In addition, the Port Operations Control Centre and Automated Crane Operations Centre will also be “accessible” to members of the public for the first time ever. A 360° virtual reality video will give a tour of these two areas with restricted access.

Held from 22 – 28 April SMW expects to attract over 20,000 maritime professionals to over 30 industry events, and some 30,000 members of the general public.

