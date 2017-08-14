Singapore’s MPA revokes bunker craft operator licence of Panoil Petroleum

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the bunker craft operator licence of Panoil Petroleum, effective 14 August 2017, following issues with the piping fixtures of five of the company’s bunker tankers that were equipped with mass flow meters (MFMs).

MPA said that checks conducted between January and March 2017 have revealed that unauthorised alterations were made onboard the five bunker tankers.

“The unauthorised alterations were made on the pipelines of the bunker tankers between the MFMs and the flow boom. Such alterations allow bunker fuel that have been measured by the MFM to be siphoned out and undermines the accuracy of the readings from the MFM system,” MPA stated.

“Panoil Petroleum will no longer be allowed to operate as a bunker craft operator in the port of Singapore,” MPA said.

The company, however, still has an accredited bunker supplier licence, allowing it to sell marine fuels within Singapore port waters, but without the added advantage of being able to operate its own bunker tankers.

“MPA reminds all licensed bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their bunker licences. MPA will take firm action against any licensee who has acted in contravention of their licences, including suspending or revoking their bunker licences,” MPA warned.

Since 1 January 2017, MPA has enforced the use of MFMs for all bunker deliveries conducted within Singapore port waters. All bunker tankers need to be equipped with MPA-approved MFMs in order to undertake fuel deliveries.

The use of MFMs is introduced to bring about greater transparency on fuel quantity during custody transfer and higher operational efficiency for both suppliers and buyers.