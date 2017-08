Singapore port’s container throughout in July has risen by 12.1% year-on-year to reach 2.88m teu, according to preliminary estimates from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Last month’s thoughput exceeded volumes of 2.57m teu registered in July 2016, figures from MPA showed.

On a month-on-month comparison, July volumes increased by 2.1% compared to 2.82m teu posted in June this year.

From January to July 2017, the port of Singapore moved a total throughput of 19.02m, an improvement of 7.2% compared to 17.75m teu in the same period of last year.