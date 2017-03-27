  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • SITC posts 13.8% drop in full year profit
News:Asia

SITC posts 13.8% drop in full year profit

SITC posts 13.8% drop in full year profit

Shipping logistics firm SITC International Holdings Company has posted lower full year profit in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Net profit for 2016 was recorded at $124.24m, down 13.8% compared to the gain of $144.15m in 2015.

Full year revenue also dropped to $1.22bn from $1.29bn due mainly to the decline in container shipping freight rate and freight forwarding rate in both of the sea freight logistics and landbased logistics businesses.

SITC noted that the industry “generally operated under harsh conditions due to slower growth of global container logistics as well as intensified market competition and decreasing shipping prices resulted from overcapacity.”

As at 31 December 2016, the group operated a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of 99,986 teu, comprised of 48 self-owned and 30 chartered vessels, with an average age of 7.6 years.

Posted 27 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions

Download: The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017 whitepaper now.

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top