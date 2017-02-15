SM Line set to launch just one transpacific service

New Korean container line SM Line is set to launch only one of its planned two transpacific services.

SM Line, which bought the Asia – US business of bankrupt Hanjin Shipping, has scaled back its plans to launch two services according to analyst Alphaliner.

The new line will launch a Shanghai, Ningbo, Busan to Los Angeles service in March utilizing five 6,650 teu capacity vessels.

The vessels are five of eight containerships that SM Line bought from Hanjin, and final port rotations and transit times are yet to be made public.

Alphaliner noted that plans for a second string connecting South China with Los Angeles have been put on hold.

