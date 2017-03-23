  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • South Korea unveils $2.7bn rescue package for DSME
News:Asia

South Korea unveils $2.7bn rescue package for DSME

South Korea unveils $2.7bn rescue package for DSME

South Korea’s government has on Thursday unveiled a KRW2.9trn rescue package for cash-strapped Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The shipbuilder’s main creditors Korean Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea said the latest rescue package came less than two years after the KRW4.2trn aid was granted in October 2015.

“Despite self-rescue efforts by the company, reduced orders amid industry-wide recession, weak oil prices and delay in delivery of drillships have resulted in liquidity risks,” Lee Dong-geol, ceo of Korea Development Bank, told the local media.

The struggling DSME is facing a deadline to refinance or pay off KRW400bn on 21 April and additional KRW500bn worth of debts this year and KRW550bn next year.

The financial regulator and main creditor banks said the additional liquidity will be provided only if all stakeholders including private creditors, bondholders, and labor union agree on DSME’s debt restructuring plan.

The rescue package requires creditors to swap debt to equity worth KRW2.9trn and extend bond maturity for up to five years as a precondition for the injection of new funds.

The new aid also calls for the labour union to maintain a no-strike principle and a cut in the workforce by 10% and salary by 20%.

The financial regulator and the main creditors said their latest decision is based on the estimated damage of as much as KRW59trn to the country should DSME go bankrupt.

Posted 23 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES] SMR_Logo_version_singleline_RGB_1.jpg

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

SMR March 1

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  • Plus much more
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE SAMPLE PAGES NOW                                   

Seatrade Awards       

Deal of the Year

The award for the Deal of the Year recognises and rewards a significant business deal within the international maritime industry, helping to support its growth and sustainability.

Focusing on identifying a successful business transaction, this award category rewards the work ensuring the continuing improvement of maritime standards across the community.

Got a success story worthy of winning the Deal of the Year category? No matter the size or scale of your business, brand or organisation, these award categories are open to all.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top